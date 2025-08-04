Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe
From the dunes of the Namib desert to the water channels of the Okavango Delta and Victoria Falls, the flora and fauna across southern Africa fascinate and astonish.
Overview
Exploration amid the wonders of Africa
The best way to see a part of the world with as much to offer as southern Africa is via light aircraft. Our time in the bush is maximized by a blend of commercial, charter, and scheduled light aircraft. And, when on land, we’ll get a 360-degree view of the rich and varied ecosystems.
Our faculty leader for this trip is a foremost expert in Namibian elephants, having dedicated her life’s research to them. Her expertise will provide depth to our observation of these magnificent animals who have roamed the planet for millions of years. From land to water, desert, and beyond, this journey illuminates the varied landscapes and ecological systems of southern Africa, while simultaneously introducing the animal, bird, and plant life of the region.
DatesAugust 4–15, 2025
Duration12 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.