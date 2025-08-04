Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe

The best way to see a part of the world with as much to offer as southern Africa is via light aircraft. Our time in the bush is maximized by a blend of commercial, charter, and scheduled light aircraft. And, when on land, we’ll get a 360-degree view of the rich and varied ecosystems.

Our faculty leader for this trip is a foremost expert in Namibian elephants, having dedicated her life’s research to them. Her expertise will provide depth to our observation of these magnificent animals who have roamed the planet for millions of years. From land to water, desert, and beyond, this journey illuminates the varied landscapes and ecological systems of southern Africa, while simultaneously introducing the animal, bird, and plant life of the region.