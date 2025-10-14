Our 17-day voyage begins with two nights in Cairns, Australia, before embarking on a charter flight to Madang to board our luxury expedition ship, the Heritage Adventurer. A team of on-board naturalists plus a full complement of Zodiacs provide ample opportunity to explore tucked-away corners of the Pacific that are inaccessible to larger ships.

We’ll snorkel, kayak along coral reefs, and see locals traversing the waters in dugout canoes. Iconic World War II sites, rarely seen avian species, and spectacular mangroves round out a journey that is full of lessons on just about every field of interest under the sun. We’ll also be amongst some of the first travelers to return to the island of Bougainville in over two decades.