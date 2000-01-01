Skip to main content
mother cheetah with cub relaxing
Land and marine safaris, conservation, history, and heritage

South Africa Family Adventure

With visits to Cape Town, Hermanus, and Sabi Sands Nature Reserve, adults and kids will get an immersive education in South African culture and sustainability practices.

Overview

Ecological explorations for the whole family

A beautiful blend of culture and history and flora and fauna, this journey provides travelers both young and older the opportunity to visit historically significant sites as well as the habitats of multiple native South African species. Highlights of the trip include a boat ride to Robben Island, where former president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years of incarceration, an educational cheetah encounter, and an exploration of coastal caves once home to Middle Stone Age people.

Young Explorer activities include forest treasure hunts, pony rides, and ranger excursions. Grown-ups will enjoy a wine tasting at the award-winning Vergelegen Wine Estate. 

Dates

December 21–30, 2025

Duration

10 days

Minimum age

6 years

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

