South Africa Family Adventure
With visits to Cape Town, Hermanus, and Sabi Sands Nature Reserve, adults and kids will get an immersive education in South African culture and sustainability practices.
Overview
Ecological explorations for the whole family
A beautiful blend of culture and history and flora and fauna, this journey provides travelers both young and older the opportunity to visit historically significant sites as well as the habitats of multiple native South African species. Highlights of the trip include a boat ride to Robben Island, where former president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years of incarceration, an educational cheetah encounter, and an exploration of coastal caves once home to Middle Stone Age people.
Young Explorer activities include forest treasure hunts, pony rides, and ranger excursions. Grown-ups will enjoy a wine tasting at the award-winning Vergelegen Wine Estate.
DatesDecember 21–30, 2025
Duration10 days
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
