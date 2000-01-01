South Africa Family Adventure

A beautiful blend of culture and history and flora and fauna, this journey provides travelers both young and older the opportunity to visit historically significant sites as well as the habitats of multiple native South African species. Highlights of the trip include a boat ride to Robben Island, where former president and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years of incarceration, an educational cheetah encounter, and an exploration of coastal caves once home to Middle Stone Age people.

Young Explorer activities include forest treasure hunts, pony rides, and ranger excursions. Grown-ups will enjoy a wine tasting at the award-winning Vergelegen Wine Estate.