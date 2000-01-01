On this action-packed journey, we’ll explore the bay aboard our nimble expedition ship, the National Geographic Sea Bird, and set out in local panga boats for up-close experiences with gray whales and their calves. You’ll have the opportunity to kayak through mangrove forests and hike across desert islands, look for pelicans and ospreys, and ride Zodiacs to pristine beaches.

Lessons on desert ecosystems, seabird migrations, and whale behavior will provide context for the activities you’ll enjoy along and on the Baja peninsula. These fun and educational excursions include museum and mission visits, a cross-island walk to observe stunning sand dunes, and a morning taking in the breathtaking array of birds and mangroves along the Hull Canal.