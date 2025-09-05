Galapagos Field Seminar
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises and blue footed boobies.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
One of Travel/Study’s goals has always been to look at the world as a “virtual classroom,” where lessons in history, culture, nature, and science can be absorbed in the best way: firsthand. Within our unique Field Seminar format, Travel/Study joins forces with Sophomore College to provide an incredible academic experience for a mix of undergraduates and alumni.
Our adventure begins with two days on the Stanford campus for an intensive crash course led by Professor Bill Durham on Darwin, evolution, and the remarkable “living laboratory” of the Galápagos Islands. We then fly to South America and travel aboard La Pinta to explore alongside some of the brightest young minds at Stanford today.
DatesSeptember 5–18, 2025
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Chasing wonder
Want to see what travel looks like when Travel/Study combines forces with the university’s Sophomore College program? Watch these travelers and students exploring together and pondering evolution and sustainability.
