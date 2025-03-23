California’s Desert Parks
Experience the flora and fauna of the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Overview
An active exploration in the great outdoors
This trip is for those looking to visit the national and state parks of California and experience the radiance of the desert. In addition to visiting the beautiful canyons, panoramic vistas, and sand dunes within the parks, you’ll learn about the dramatic geology and remarkably hardy animals and plant life. While there is plenty of walking, that is not the primary focus of the journey—most days each participant will have the option of doing as much or as little works for them.
It can be extremely cumbersome for individual travelers to plan visits to three parks in one trip. We take care of all the logistics, including reservations, transportation, and lodgings. All you have to do is enjoy California’s awe-inspiring desert scenery.
DatesMarch 23–28, 2025
Duration6 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.