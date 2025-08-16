Indonesia
A breathtaking adventure that immerses travelers in both the rich traditions of Java and Bali as well as some of the world’s most biodiverse waters.
Overview
A magical, mermaid adventure
No less than Jacques Cousteau himself described the Wakatobi as an “underwater nirvana,” and divers the world over couldn’t agree more. Whether you’re hoping to spend time with the colorfully vivid marine life of the shallow waters or venture further into the deep to search for mysterious creatures great and small, your time spent diving and snorkeling in the Coral Triangle will not disappoint.
Spend a morning in absolute awe as you watch the sun rise over the ancient seventh-century Borobudur temple and unlock Bali’s culinary treasure chest with a hands-on, traditional cooking class. This trip is a kaleidoscope of natural, cultural, and artistic wonders.
DatesAugust 16–30, 2025
Duration15 days
Minimum age18 years
