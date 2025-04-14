Kyushu and Okinawa
Travel beyond the well-trod centers of tourism to see Japan in a new light. Visits to active pottery villages and remote nature preserves make for an enlightening trip.
Overview
A study of two fascinating Japanese islands
This journey offers a deep experience of the region where Japan first encountered the West. We’ll see the historic port city of Nagasaki as well as the Goto Islands, home to the “hidden Christians.” Travelers will visit the vibrant city of Fukuoka, and no visit to Kyushu is complete without excursions to the famous hot springs of Mount Aso and the castle city of Kumamoto.
We’ll explore the many historically significant sites in Okinawa, which, to this day, remains a bastion of American military power in the Western Pacific; and the rich culture and distinct ethnic identity of Okinawa will be explored through unique crafts and amazing cuisine.
DatesApril 14–27, 2025
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
