Kyushu and Okinawa

This journey offers a deep experience of the region where Japan first encountered the West. We’ll see the historic port city of Nagasaki as well as the Goto Islands, home to the “hidden Christians.” Travelers will visit the vibrant city of Fukuoka, and no visit to Kyushu is complete without excursions to the famous hot springs of Mount Aso and the castle city of Kumamoto.

We’ll explore the many historically significant sites in Okinawa, which, to this day, remains a bastion of American military power in the Western Pacific; and the rich culture and distinct ethnic identity of Okinawa will be explored through unique crafts and amazing cuisine.