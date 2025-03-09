Skip to main content
Magnificent temples, luxury rail travel, and warm welcomes

Southeast Asia

From Singapore, through Malaysia, and on to Bangkok and Angkor Wat, travelers experience a journey rich in both ancient history and modern hospitality.

Overview

Enlightening explorations of a vibrant region

Before our three nights on the opulent Eastern & Oriental Express we’ll spend a few days in Singapore, enjoying lessons in Peranakan heritage during a dumpling meal and embroidery workshop, as well as taking in the 250-acre Gardens by the Bay—a wonderland of plant and flower artistry. 

Following our time experiencing a taste of the “golden age of travel” as we wend our way through the rural villages of Malaysia, we’ll be immersed in Bangkok, eating fine local cuisine and watching a beautiful traditional Thai dance performance. More enthralling performances as well as world-famous ruins and temples await us in Angkor Wat.

Dates

February 27–March 9, 2025

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

