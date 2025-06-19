Japan Family Adventure

Bring the family on a journey that takes us to Kyoto’s many temples and gardens, the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima and Tokyo's colorful Sensoji Temple. Feel like a hero wielding a Japanese sword while dressed in traditional pants at the Tokyo Samurai Kenbu.

Spend two nights at a ryokan—a traditional Japanese inn with tatami mat floors, lattice-frame screens, low wooden tables and an onsen (Japanese hot springs bath). During our journey, kids will learn about manga, the Japanese art form of comics and graphic novels popular with all ages, while adults dive into the religious culture of Japan.