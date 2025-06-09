Turkey
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Our Turkey program is one of Travel/Study’s most popular—and for good reason. We visit Turkey’s most important cities, Ankara and Istanbul, taking in their richest and most extraordinary archaeological treasures and age-old architectural masterpieces. We wander about the dramatic, other-worldly landscapes of Cappadocia and we explore incredible Byzantine, Hittite, Roman and Ottoman sites.
One of the best parts of this exceptional program is our five-day cruise along the Turquoise Coast aboard luxurious, privately chartered gület sailboats—an incomparable coastal cruise that’s a delightful combination of hidden coves and hilltop ancient ruins.
DatesJune 9–26, 2025
Duration18 days
Minimum age18 years
