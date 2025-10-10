Get to know Central Asia’s ’stans on this 20-day adventure. You’ll explore both the ancient and modern as the trip winds through mountains, deserts, and steppes. We begin in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, where you’ll meet with local students and professors. Next, we’ll visit Almaty, the economic capital of vast, oil-rich Kazakhstan.

The mountainous Tajikistan will be our next stop before heading to Uzbekistan. We’ll then cross the desert stopping at all three of the area’s UNESCO-listed Silk Road cities: Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. We close this epic, educational journey with the enigmatic and secretive Turkmenistan, a place where modern, marble-clad architecture borders the timeless sands of the Kara-Kum Desert.