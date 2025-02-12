Southern India

This itinerary goes beyond the ordinary with an exploration of the southern Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Cruise through Kochi’s tropical backwaters, and admire the regal architecture of Mysore Palace. Madurai’s intricately carved Meenakshi Temple stuns. The rock-hewn monasteries and temple caves of Ajanta and Ellora are sculptural works of art. We’ll also observe Mumbai’s world-renowned lunch delivery system: Homemade lunches are hand-delivered to more than 160,000 Mumbai workers daily. Join an optional post-trip extension to Kanha National Park and the Taj Mahal.