Little Tibet and the Land of the Sikhs

Ladakh, Pujab, and Himachal Pradesh

Journey from breathtaking Himalayan heights to the plains of Punjab, experiencing Leh’s monasteries, Dharamsala’s Tibetan culture, and Amritsar’s dazzling Golden Temple.

Overview

A study of Tibetan religion and culture

Adventure to Leh, capital of the former Kingdom of Ladakh, distinguished by a fascinating mix of unique ethnic groups. Drive along the banks of the river Indus, past picturesque villages and spectacular scenery, to Alchi, home of the Himalayas’ oldest surviving monastery. Visit the Golden Temple, the holiest place of worship in Sikhism, located in the Punjabi city of Amritsar.

Learn about the preservation of Tibetan culture in Dharamsala, current residence of the Dalai Lama and headquarters of his government-in-exile. Explore McLeod Ganj or “Little Lhasa,” and enjoy special visits to the Tibet Museum, the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives, and the Tibetan Children’s Village, an educational community for exiled Tibetan children.

Dates

September 25–October 10, 2025

Duration

16 days

Minimum age

18 years

