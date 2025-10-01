Skip to main content
A cultural odyssey through three Southeast Asian countries

Mekong River

See ancient sites and current-day cities and villages in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Enjoy a four-night river cruise to learn about life along the Mekong River.

Overview

The wonders of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia

Explore the relationship between Southeast Asia’s villages and the waterways that provide economic, social, and spiritual sustenance. We’ll sail the limestone islets of Vietnam’s Halong Bay then ply the waters of the Mekong River in Laos. This exciting excursion will begin in the beautiful village of Luang Prabang where we’ll visit the Pak Ou Caves, home to thousands of miniature Buddha sculptures standing in repose. 

In Cambodia, travelers visit remote villages around the lush waters of Tonlé Sap before embarking on our four-night cruise aboard the luxurious Aqua Mekong. Round out the adventure with time in bustling Hanoi, including a cyclo tour in the Guild District. And the archaeological marvels of Angkor will take your breath away.

Dates

October 1–15, 2025

Duration

15 days

Minimum age

18 years

