Mekong River
See ancient sites and current-day cities and villages in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Enjoy a four-night river cruise to learn about life along the Mekong River.
Overview
The wonders of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia
Explore the relationship between Southeast Asia’s villages and the waterways that provide economic, social, and spiritual sustenance. We’ll sail the limestone islets of Vietnam’s Halong Bay then ply the waters of the Mekong River in Laos. This exciting excursion will begin in the beautiful village of Luang Prabang where we’ll visit the Pak Ou Caves, home to thousands of miniature Buddha sculptures standing in repose.
In Cambodia, travelers visit remote villages around the lush waters of Tonlé Sap before embarking on our four-night cruise aboard the luxurious Aqua Mekong. Round out the adventure with time in bustling Hanoi, including a cyclo tour in the Guild District. And the archaeological marvels of Angkor will take your breath away.
DatesOctober 1–15, 2025
Duration15 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.