We are excited to return to China after a six-year break with an itinerary focused on both famous and often bypassed sites that illuminate the past and present. With cultural experiences and visits with local contacts, this trip is a culmination of our years of Stanford know-how and connections.

Explore Shanghai’s French Concession, and meet with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce. Fly to Dali, where we’ll stay at the Linden Centre, before heading to Chengdu to visit the ancient irrigation system Dujiangyan, a UNESCO site. Experience China’s impressive high-speed rail network as we travel from Xi’an to see the Terracotta Warriors, to Beijing to visit the Forbidden City and the Great Wall at Mutianyu.