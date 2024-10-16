Skip to main content
Tiger's Nest Monastery (Paro Taktsang), Bhutan
A hidden kingdom in the clouds

Bhutan

Take in the harmonious culture of one of the world’s most isolated countries and explore natural landscapes, sacred sites, and the dramatic Himalayas.

Overview

A journey into the clouds

Nestled among the thick forests of the Himalayas lies one of the world’s most isolated countries, Bhutan.  Home to a people with a thoroughly unique culture, Bhutan is also filled with architectural and artistic treasures few tourists ever see. The country’s transition from absolute to constitutional monarchy and its development of a Gross National Happiness Index as an indicator of a country’s priority over Gross Domestic Product make it a fascinating place to visit.

With many of its traditions steeped in Buddhism, Bhutan highly values nature and was even the first country to enforce environmental protection through its constitution.  Even the name “Bhutan” refers to the sound of the thunderstorms rolling through the Himalayan mountains.

Dates

October 16–27, 2024

Duration

12 days

Minimum age

18 years

