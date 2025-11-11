Everest Trek
Trek the snow-capped Himalayas, taking in panoramic views while relaxing in mountainside villages and learning about local Sherpa traditions.
Overview
Visions of the top of the world
A journey of literal highlights, our time in Nepal will feature visits to multiple World Heritage Sites, including Swayambhunath, the “Monkey Temple.” We’ll explore the holy river Bagmati, which is flanked by quietly beautiful Hindu temples. Nights will be spent in modest tea houses, sipping and socializing with Nepalese villagers.
Additional “high”lights include a trip to the Namche Dental Clinic—the highest in the world—and private chartered helicopter flights where we’ll take in the beauty of the region from a unique and soaring vantage point. The pinnacle of our adventure will be our trek to Base Camp: a feat few get to take on and an experience that feels like nothing else in the world.
DatesOctober 30–November 11, 2025
Duration13 days
Minimum age18 years
