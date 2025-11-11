Everest Trek

A journey of literal highlights, our time in Nepal will feature visits to multiple World Heritage Sites, including Swayambhunath, the “Monkey Temple.” We’ll explore the holy river Bagmati, which is flanked by quietly beautiful Hindu temples. Nights will be spent in modest tea houses, sipping and socializing with Nepalese villagers.

Additional “high”lights include a trip to the Namche Dental Clinic—the highest in the world—and private chartered helicopter flights where we’ll take in the beauty of the region from a unique and soaring vantage point. The pinnacle of our adventure will be our trek to Base Camp: a feat few get to take on and an experience that feels like nothing else in the world.