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A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides

Scotland

Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.

Overview

A truly unforgettable voyage

Venture deep into the Scottish Highlands with its indigo-blue, moody lochs to verdant hills and rounded glens to see firsthand why nature is at the center of the Scottish Gaelic language. Sail through locks and canals to the heart of the Highlands aboard our luxurious ship aptly named and designed just for the Scottish channels, Lord of the Glens.

Join us on a voyage steeped in history and tradition with visits to centuries-old castles, battlefields of the Jacobite rebellion and sacred stone ruins dating back to the early Bronze Age. Raise a wee dram of whisky (slàinte!) and cruise with us through this vibrant land of legend and lore.

Dates

June 19–29, 2027

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $14,495 per person

Trip size

34 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

After a full day taking in Edinburgh's highlights, fly to Inverness to set sail on the Caledonian Canal, connecting the North Sea to the Atlantic. Cross the Scottish Highlands, taking in scenic lochs and navigating impressive locks. Continue along the coast to explore medieval ruins, stunning castles, and a wildlife-rich nature preserve in the Inner Hebrides.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Tobermory, Inner Hebrides

Travel in Scotland

Average temperatures in June in Scotland tend to waver around the low and mid 60s (°F). Scotland's high latitude results in long summer days and often an extended twilight. Rainfall is common in June, with an average of 1.8 inches per month, the chance of a wet day being around 27%.

Getting Around

This trip includes two nights at the Best Western Palace Hotel in Inverness and seven nights on the Lord of the Glens. We travel by motor coach for most of our excursions on land, and by ferry from the Isle of Mull to Iona. Lord of the Glens is equipped with bicycles to explore the country roads and small towns along our itinerary, as well as kayaks for a personal foray into Loch Linnhe.

Activity Level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program. Participants should be able to walk unassisted for extended excursions among ancient stone monuments or ruins of old castles with uneven stairs with no handrails. All participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

About Our Ship

Lord of the Glens is a spectacularly unique ship. She was built for one purpose—to fit through the network of locks and canals that cut through the heart of the Scottish Highlands, making her the only ship to offer a voyage through the Caledonian Canal. All cabins are tasteful, comfortable, and amply sized, with outside views. Most cabins have picture windows (two have two large portholes high in the cabin). Facilities include a private bathroom with shower, individually controlled air-conditioning and heating, television, music system, hair dryer, telephone, safety deposit box, bathrobes and toiletries. There is complimentary Wi-Fi on board. Meals are served in the dining room or sometimes outdoors, in a single, unassigned seating. Public spaces include two lounges, two open-air viewing areas, a bar and space to read books from the library. Lord of the Glens is equipped with bicycles and kayaks for personal exploration.

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