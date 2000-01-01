Scotland
Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.
Overview
A truly unforgettable voyage
Venture deep into the Scottish Highlands with its indigo-blue, moody lochs to verdant hills and rounded glens to see firsthand why nature is at the center of the Scottish Gaelic language. Sail through locks and canals to the heart of the Highlands aboard our luxurious ship aptly named and designed just for the Scottish channels, Lord of the Glens.
Join us on a voyage steeped in history and tradition with visits to centuries-old castles, battlefields of the Jacobite rebellion and sacred stone ruins dating back to the early Bronze Age. Raise a wee dram of whisky (slàinte!) and cruise with us through this vibrant land of legend and lore.
DatesJune 19–29, 2027
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $14,495 per person
Trip size34 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
After a full day taking in Edinburgh's highlights, fly to Inverness to set sail on the Caledonian Canal, connecting the North Sea to the Atlantic. Cross the Scottish Highlands, taking in scenic lochs and navigating impressive locks. Continue along the coast to explore medieval ruins, stunning castles, and a wildlife-rich nature preserve in the Inner Hebrides.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.