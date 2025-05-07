Korea
An engaging cultural and historical journey that takes travelers from the capital city down to sites in the southern areas of Korea before heading back up to Seoul.
Overview
Architecture, art, and traditional cuisine
This journey offers an opportunity to gain insight into a range of unique topics, from the politics of two countries long at odds with each other to efforts to preserve historic neighborhoods. Highlights abound on a trip that has a broad variety of activities: a specially prepared temple vegetarian lunch and meeting with monks; a visit to the Demilitarized Zone and corresponding museum; and time spent in the city of Gyeongju, the “museum without walls.”
We explore Buddhism in Korea, visiting sites important to the history, art, and cultures of a religion that has had immeasurable international influence. The Joseon Dynasty reigned for over 500 years, and we visit a palace, village, and museum that provides a window into this period of rule.
DatesMay 7–17, 2025
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $8,995 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
Daniel Sneider
East Asian Studies
A lecturer in East Asian Studies at Stanford University, Dan has focused his studies on U.S. foreign policy in Northeast Asia, the foreign policy of Japan and Korea, and the formation of wartime historical memory in Asia.
“Dan Sneider is an exceptional scholar with an extensive background. His lectures provided an in-depth understanding of the people and places we encountered.”
—Nan Gold-Von der Ahe and Vincent Von der Ahe, JD ’71
