This journey offers an opportunity to gain insight into a range of unique topics, from the politics of two countries long at odds with each other to efforts to preserve historic neighborhoods. Highlights abound on a trip that has a broad variety of activities: a specially prepared temple vegetarian lunch and meeting with monks; a visit to the Demilitarized Zone and corresponding museum; and time spent in the city of Gyeongju, the “museum without walls.”

We explore Buddhism in Korea, visiting sites important to the history, art, and cultures of a religion that has had immeasurable international influence. The Joseon Dynasty reigned for over 500 years, and we visit a palace, village, and museum that provides a window into this period of rule.