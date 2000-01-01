Japan by Sea
Embark on a scenic voyage of four islands of Japan, stopping to take in sacred temples, art museums, and the rural countryside.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
With dramatic coastlines dotted with sacred temples, celebrated gardens, and cutting-edge architecture, the island nation of Japan is wonderfully suited for exploration by small ship. Aboard the intimate Heritage Adventurer, visit Japan, crossing the Korea Strait to spend a day exploring the tombs and temples of South Korea’s ancient capital, Gyeongju.
Venture beyond Japan’s major cities to call upon a fascinating variety of less-visited locales, including historic towns, famous art centers, and remote islands. Throughout our journey, learn about traditional crafts and customs, from Hagi ceramics to taiko drumming and the Japanese tea ceremony. Extend your journey with an optional post-trip extension to Kamakura and Hakone.
DatesMay 4–17, 2026
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
A springtime cruise to the Land of the Rising Sun
Wander through magnificent gardens, temples, and shrines in Kyoto, Nara, Miyajima, and Kanazawa. Sail across the Korea Strait to the ancient capital of Gyeongju in South Korea. Special highlights include our visits to I.M. Pei’s famed Miho Museum, the contemporary art museums of Naoshima Island, and lesser-visited jewels, such as Matsue’s Adachi Museum of Art.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“Marvelous trip! We saw and did things we could not have seen and done on our own, and the ship experience was great for seeing so much.”
—Sheri Anderson, ’76
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.