A springtime cruise to the Land of the Rising Sun

Japan by Sea

Embark on a scenic voyage of four islands of Japan, stopping to take in sacred temples, art museums, and the rural countryside.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

With dramatic coastlines dotted with sacred temples, celebrated gardens, and cutting-edge architecture, the island nation of Japan is wonderfully suited for exploration by small ship. Aboard the intimate Heritage Adventurer, visit Japan, crossing the Korea Strait to spend a day exploring the tombs and temples of South Korea’s ancient capital, Gyeongju.

Venture beyond Japan’s major cities to call upon a fascinating variety of less-visited locales, including historic towns, famous art centers, and remote islands. Throughout our journey, learn about traditional crafts and customs, from Hagi ceramics to taiko drumming and the Japanese tea ceremony. Extend your journey with an optional post-trip extension to Kamakura and Hakone.

Dates

May 4–17, 2026

Duration

14 days

Minimum age

18 years

Itinerary

Wander through magnificent gardens, temples, and shrines in Kyoto, Nara, Miyajima, and Kanazawa. Sail across the Korea Strait to the ancient capital of Gyeongju in South Korea. Special highlights include our visits to I.M. Pei’s famed Miho Museum, the contemporary art museums of Naoshima Island, and lesser-visited jewels, such as Matsue’s Adachi Museum of Art.

Marvelous trip! We saw and did things we could not have seen and done on our own, and the ship experience was great for seeing so much.

—Sheri Anderson, ’76

Activity level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program that is at times physically demanding and busy. Daily excursions involve up to one mile of walking at a time, often on uneven and rocky terrain. In many instances such as historic temples, stairs do not have handrails, and elevators are unavailable. Participants should feel comfortable walking on a rocking ship. For one of our shore excursions, travelers will be required to climb into and out of Zodiacs, with staff and crew members on hand to assist. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

About our ship

Originally designed to accommodate 184 guests, Heritage Adventurer now welcomes just 140 passengers in her spacious and stylish interior. All cabins offer living and sleeping areas with a king or two single beds, flat screen entertainment system, ample storage, a writing desk, and a modern en-suite bathroom. Public spaces and open decks abound, including two separate bar and lounge areas featuring 180-degree views and the open-topped Observation Deck for 360-degree views. Meals are served in the gourmet restaurant and in the indoor/outdoor bistro—both options offer plenty of seating and large picture windows. Enjoy the open-air saltwater pool that can be heated or chilled and is surrounded by sun loungers, a hot tub encased in glass for all-weather use, a dry-heat Finnish sauna, a European steam room, and a well-equipped gym. Other onboard facilities include a gift shop, well-stocked library, and a wellness center offering facials and massages.

