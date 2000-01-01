Japan by Sea

With dramatic coastlines dotted with sacred temples, celebrated gardens, and cutting-edge architecture, the island nation of Japan is wonderfully suited for exploration by small ship. Aboard the intimate Heritage Adventurer, visit Japan, crossing the Korea Strait to spend a day exploring the tombs and temples of South Korea’s ancient capital, Gyeongju.

Venture beyond Japan’s major cities to call upon a fascinating variety of less-visited locales, including historic towns, famous art centers, and remote islands. Throughout our journey, learn about traditional crafts and customs, from Hagi ceramics to taiko drumming and the Japanese tea ceremony. Extend your journey with an optional post-trip extension to Kamakura and Hakone.