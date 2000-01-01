Japan
Attend the resplendent Aoi Matsuri Festival in Kyoto, see the best of Tokyo, and journey through the Japan Alps by trolley, gondola, and cable car.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Exploring Japan in the springtime is a time-honored tradition among veteran travelers. On this new program, we combine the best of Japan in the lovely late-spring flowering season with visits to several of the island nation’s mountain resort areas, where we take in the stunning views and enjoy the ambience and traditions of the high country hamlets we pass through.
Take in Buddhist temples, landscaped rock gardens, Edo-era merchant buildings, imperial castles, and incredible Japanese art. Along the way, we’ll attend an annual springtime festival in Kyoto, see a sumo match in Tokyo, stay at a hot springs resort in the Japan Alps, sample sake and attend a traditional tea ceremony.
DatesMay 12–26, 2026
Duration15 days
Price
From approx. $11,795 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
“A first-rate adventure! We saw many unique spots in Japan, and every detail was beautifully attended to. The lectures were fantastic, and all our guides and staff were a joy to be with.”
—Nan Kaufman, ’70
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Begin our exploration in Kyoto with its annual Aoi Matsuri Festival then relive the age of the samurai as we explore samurai castles and their surrounding grounds in Kanazawa and Matsumoto. View Mount Tateyama, the “Roof of Japan,” up close during our two-day journey along the 56-milelong Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route before concluding in Tokyo.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.