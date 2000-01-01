Skip to main content
A springtime sojourn through Japan’s alpine country

Japan

Attend the resplendent Aoi Matsuri Festival in Kyoto, see the best of Tokyo, and journey through the Japan Alps by trolley, gondola, and cable car.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Exploring Japan in the springtime is a time-honored tradition among veteran travelers. On this new program, we combine the best of Japan in the lovely late-spring flowering season with visits to several of the island nation’s mountain resort areas, where we take in the stunning views and enjoy the ambience and traditions of the high country hamlets we pass through.

Take in Buddhist temples, landscaped rock gardens, Edo-era merchant buildings, imperial castles, and incredible Japanese art. Along the way, we’ll attend an annual springtime festival in Kyoto, see a sumo match in Tokyo, stay at a hot springs resort in the Japan Alps, sample sake and attend a traditional tea ceremony.

Dates

May 12–26, 2026

Duration

15 days

Price

From approx. $11,795 per person

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

18 years

A first-rate adventure! We saw many unique spots in Japan, and every detail was beautifully attended to. The lectures were fantastic, and all our guides and staff were a joy to be with.

—Nan Kaufman, ’70

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Begin our exploration in Kyoto with its annual Aoi Matsuri Festival then relive the age of the samurai as we explore samurai castles and their surrounding grounds in Kanazawa and Matsumoto. View Mount Tateyama, the “Roof of Japan,” up close during our two-day journey along the 56-milelong Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route before concluding in Tokyo.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Japan

The spring is an ideal time of year to visit Japan—flowers are in bloom and festivals are plentiful. In general the weather should be very pleasant; however, it can be unpredictable, and we may encounter snow during our time in the mountains, where our travels take us between 6,000 and 10,000 feet of elevation.

Meals and Accommodations

Though all our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world. Additionally, twin-bed rooms are often more spacious than single-bed rooms. In Takayama, we stay at a typical Japanese ryokan. Tea is served at low wooden tables and guests sleep on futons placed on the tatami mats. Our ryokan also features typical Japanese communal baths, with separate men’s and women’s quarters. 

Though Western-style breakfasts are available at our hotels, most lunches and dinners consist of Japanese cuisine, as does the breakfast during our ryokan stay. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in exploring Japanese culture outweighs the need for familiar food and lodging.

Activity Level

We consider this trip to be relatively strenuous. On average, daily programs involve two to four miles of walking, often over uneven, sloped terrain. In some instances, such as at temples, stairs do not have handrails. In the Alps region, travelers will need to climb up and down stairs and in and out of funiculars, gondolas, and public buses, at an altitude of 9,800 feet while carrying their own overnight bag. Slip-on shoes are recommended, as shoes must be removed at every temple we visit. Participants must be in good health and able to keep up with an active group of travelers.

