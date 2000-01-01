Exploring Japan in the springtime is a time-honored tradition among veteran travelers. On this new program, we combine the best of Japan in the lovely late-spring flowering season with visits to several of the island nation’s mountain resort areas, where we take in the stunning views and enjoy the ambience and traditions of the high country hamlets we pass through.

Take in Buddhist temples, landscaped rock gardens, Edo-era merchant buildings, imperial castles, and incredible Japanese art. Along the way, we’ll attend an annual springtime festival in Kyoto, see a sumo match in Tokyo, stay at a hot springs resort in the Japan Alps, sample sake and attend a traditional tea ceremony.