This program begins with one night in Valletta, the capital city of the island nation of Malta and one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world. The itinerary includes an initial day on board at sea, under sail, before reaching Sicily’s treasures. We also spend a day in the Aeolian Islands, one of seven UNESCO sites explored on this journey.

Our sail through the Strait of Messina will be specially timed to coincide with a dazzling sunset. Specially designed to allow ample time for sailing and a robust lecture program, travelers have the opportunity to engage a variety of interests and set an individual pace to select and embark on unique activities and excursions.