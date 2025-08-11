Western Europe
Visit sites of historic consequence from the Middle Ages to the 20th century on this cruise to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, and Portugal.
An awe-inspiring journey
It was the ports along the Atlantic coast that led the way to the people of Europe traveling the wider world. On this epic adventure, we’ll visit cities whose evolution was heavily influenced by global engagement, and we will immerse ourselves in the historical and cultural legacy that endures.
We’ll explore the great art collections of Amsterdam and Bruges; the hallowed grounds of Normandy’s beaches; the UNESCO site of Mont-Saint-Michel; Frank Gehry’s remarkable Guggenheim Museum; and the Christian pilgrimage site of Santiago de Compostela. Travelers will relish the comforts of the elegant new Diana, one of the world’s most environmentally responsible ships.
DatesJuly 30–August 11, 2025
Duration13 days
Minimum age18 years
