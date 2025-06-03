Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Capital cities and a cruise along the azure Adriatic

Slovenia and Croatia

Visit Ljubljana and Zagreb before exploring the sun-drenched coast, beautifully preserved architecture, and seaside towns on a voyage from Zadar to Dubrovnik.

Overview

An exploration along the Adriatic

When we designed this program, selecting the right sailing vessel was as important as choosing our destinations. Aboard the 18-cabin Queen Eleganza, we’ll escape the formalities of larger vessels, ducking into private coves for swims off the ship and mooring each night in picturesque harbors. With easy walk-off access and several free evenings, there’s ample time for independent exploration and to sample the local cuisine.

Wander through historic town centers and among terracotta-roofed buildings, taking in the region’s vast history, which spans Roman, Byzantine, Venetian, and Austro-Hungarian empires. We’ll also venture to Slovenia’s magical Lake Bled, hike in two of Croatia’s national parks, and spend time in each country’s capital city.

Dates

May 23–June 3, 2025

Duration

12 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Prefer to send a note? (external link)
Subscribe to our emails