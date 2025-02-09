A cruise up the Nile is the journey of a lifetime, and this one is filled with adventure for both the mind and body! We’ll explore not only the great pyramids at Giza and the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings, but also wander the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel.

Our travels will include monuments, museums, souks, and much more; and we’ll be traveling by chartered aircraft and luxurious riverboat. This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt. We’ll learn about this beautiful country’s historical and cultural milestones from our faculty leader in partnership with local Egyptologists, leaders, and historians.