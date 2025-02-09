Egypt
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
A cruise up the Nile is the journey of a lifetime, and this one is filled with adventure for both the mind and body! We’ll explore not only the great pyramids at Giza and the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings, but also wander the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel.
Our travels will include monuments, museums, souks, and much more; and we’ll be traveling by chartered aircraft and luxurious riverboat. This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt. We’ll learn about this beautiful country’s historical and cultural milestones from our faculty leader in partnership with local Egyptologists, leaders, and historians.
DatesFebruary 9–22, 2025
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.