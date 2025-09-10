Skip to main content
A fall rail journey through New Hampshire and Maine

New England

Marvel at American art masterpieces in Boston, then delve into the region’s fascinating rail culture during journeys on both historic and modern rail routes.

Overview

A colorful and memorable adventure

New England rail culture and history provide a unique window into the workings of American infrastructure. On this journey, we’ll experience four separate train trips with itineraries that connect urban centers with beautiful rural landscapes. 

If you’re a train enthusiast, you’ll likely be able to cross at least a few items off your bucket list, including a ride aboard a 19th-century steam locomotive to the 6,288-foot summit of the highest peak in the northeastern United States! We’ll explore the grounds of the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort, and there will be numerous opportunities to view a wealth of American art, including New England masterpieces housed in the Boston Museum of Fine Art and Portland Museum of Art.

Dates

September 10–17, 2025

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

18 years

