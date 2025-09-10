New England rail culture and history provide a unique window into the workings of American infrastructure. On this journey, we’ll experience four separate train trips with itineraries that connect urban centers with beautiful rural landscapes.

If you’re a train enthusiast, you’ll likely be able to cross at least a few items off your bucket list, including a ride aboard a 19th-century steam locomotive to the 6,288-foot summit of the highest peak in the northeastern United States! We’ll explore the grounds of the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort, and there will be numerous opportunities to view a wealth of American art, including New England masterpieces housed in the Boston Museum of Fine Art and Portland Museum of Art.