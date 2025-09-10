New England
Marvel at American art masterpieces in Boston, then delve into the region’s fascinating rail culture during journeys on both historic and modern rail routes.
Overview
A colorful and memorable adventure
New England rail culture and history provide a unique window into the workings of American infrastructure. On this journey, we’ll experience four separate train trips with itineraries that connect urban centers with beautiful rural landscapes.
If you’re a train enthusiast, you’ll likely be able to cross at least a few items off your bucket list, including a ride aboard a 19th-century steam locomotive to the 6,288-foot summit of the highest peak in the northeastern United States! We’ll explore the grounds of the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort, and there will be numerous opportunities to view a wealth of American art, including New England masterpieces housed in the Boston Museum of Fine Art and Portland Museum of Art.
DatesSeptember 10–17, 2025
Duration8 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.