Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A mix of modern and medieval influences along the Baltic Sea

Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania

Explore the landscapes and walk the seaside paths that have enchanted traders, invaders, artists, and thinkers since before the days of the Vikings.

Overview

Enlightening adventures in a vibrant region

Bridging Eastern and Western Europe, this area’s natural resources and trading ports have been targets of landlocked states over the course of more than two millennia. Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania were all behind the Iron Curtain during the time of the Soviet Union. A strong mix of cultural influences is embedded in the architecture, folklore, and cuisine of the cities we visit. 

Highlights of this trip include excursions to the medieval towns of Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn; an exploration of Trakai Island Castle by foot and private boat; and dance and musical performances rich in tradition and history. These three countries each serve as a relevant classroom for studying the present-day and future challenges surrounding Europe.

Dates

June 2–12, 2025

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails