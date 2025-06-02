Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania
Explore the landscapes and walk the seaside paths that have enchanted traders, invaders, artists, and thinkers since before the days of the Vikings.
Overview
Enlightening adventures in a vibrant region
Bridging Eastern and Western Europe, this area’s natural resources and trading ports have been targets of landlocked states over the course of more than two millennia. Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania were all behind the Iron Curtain during the time of the Soviet Union. A strong mix of cultural influences is embedded in the architecture, folklore, and cuisine of the cities we visit.
Highlights of this trip include excursions to the medieval towns of Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn; an exploration of Trakai Island Castle by foot and private boat; and dance and musical performances rich in tradition and history. These three countries each serve as a relevant classroom for studying the present-day and future challenges surrounding Europe.
DatesJune 2–12, 2025
Duration11 days
Minimum age18 years
