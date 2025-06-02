Bridging Eastern and Western Europe, this area’s natural resources and trading ports have been targets of landlocked states over the course of more than two millennia. Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania were all behind the Iron Curtain during the time of the Soviet Union. A strong mix of cultural influences is embedded in the architecture, folklore, and cuisine of the cities we visit.

Highlights of this trip include excursions to the medieval towns of Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn; an exploration of Trakai Island Castle by foot and private boat; and dance and musical performances rich in tradition and history. These three countries each serve as a relevant classroom for studying the present-day and future challenges surrounding Europe.