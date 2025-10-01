A comprehensive tour of Morocco, this trip features visits to palaces, mosques, medieval medinas, Roman ruins, Berber villages, and more. This two-week journey includes overnight stays in Marrakech, Ait Ben Haddou, Erfoud, Erg Chebbi, Fez, and Rabat.

We’ll see spectacular sand dunes and caravan routes. You’ll wend your way through Marrakech and the ancient Roman paths of Volubilis, both UNESCO World Heritage sites. Marrakech is a breathtaking kaleidoscope of old and new, where locals still shop the many souks that have stood for generations. Volubilis provides soaring arches and vivid, colorful 2,000-year-old mosaics.