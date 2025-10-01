Morocco
Marvel at the walled city of Fez and enjoy a private desert camp nestled in the dunes of the Sahara. Visit World Heritage Sites and experience local cuisine and culture.
A thrilling journey through sands and stories
A comprehensive tour of Morocco, this trip features visits to palaces, mosques, medieval medinas, Roman ruins, Berber villages, and more. This two-week journey includes overnight stays in Marrakech, Ait Ben Haddou, Erfoud, Erg Chebbi, Fez, and Rabat.
We’ll see spectacular sand dunes and caravan routes. You’ll wend your way through Marrakech and the ancient Roman paths of Volubilis, both UNESCO World Heritage sites. Marrakech is a breathtaking kaleidoscope of old and new, where locals still shop the many souks that have stood for generations. Volubilis provides soaring arches and vivid, colorful 2,000-year-old mosaics.
DatesSeptember 18–October 1, 2025
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
