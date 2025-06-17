England, Belgium, and France

A dynamic trip that offers carefully curated experiences, travelers gain a deep understanding of World Wars I and II—and engaging in these studies in 2025 feels particularly meaningful. World War I sites include the battlefields of Flanders in and around Ypres and the battlefields of the Somme between Lille and Amiens.

We’ll study the landmark battles of World War II with visits to the Churchill War Rooms, the Imperial War Museum, and Bletchley Park, as well as the beaches, military history museums, and cemeteries of Normandy. We’ll savor the specialties of regional cuisine, ranging from fine dining and delicious country-style feasts to less formal meals at local pubs and bistros.