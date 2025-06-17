England, Belgium, and France
On this specially designed 10-day journey, we’ll study key events in post-war European history with visits to battleground sites, significant villages, and new museums.
Overview
Where wars end and life and lessons begin
A dynamic trip that offers carefully curated experiences, travelers gain a deep understanding of World Wars I and II—and engaging in these studies in 2025 feels particularly meaningful. World War I sites include the battlefields of Flanders in and around Ypres and the battlefields of the Somme between Lille and Amiens.
We’ll study the landmark battles of World War II with visits to the Churchill War Rooms, the Imperial War Museum, and Bletchley Park, as well as the beaches, military history museums, and cemeteries of Normandy. We’ll savor the specialties of regional cuisine, ranging from fine dining and delicious country-style feasts to less formal meals at local pubs and bistros.
DatesJune 17–26, 2025
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
