Rhone Valley
Enjoy some of the world’s most sumptuous wines with visits to classified wineries, Michelin-starred restaurants, and the gastronomic hotspots of Lyon.
Overview
A window into why we love French wines
Raise a glass to the ultimate journey for the dedicated oenophile. First, we immerse ourselves in the unparalleled cuisine of Lyon before traveling along breathtaking landscapes to Côte-Rôtie and Hermitage, home to great whites and reds. We end in Marseille, France’s greatest port city and a punchy contrast to the soothing contours of Provence.
Highlights of the trip include a cookery class at the Paul Bocuse Institute; guided historical tours in Arles, Avignon, and Aix-en-Provence; and in-depth study (and taste!) of the wines of Beaujolais.
DatesSeptember 1–10, 2025
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
