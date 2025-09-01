Rhone Valley

Raise a glass to the ultimate journey for the dedicated oenophile. First, we immerse ourselves in the unparalleled cuisine of Lyon before traveling along breathtaking landscapes to Côte-Rôtie and Hermitage, home to great whites and reds. We end in Marseille, France’s greatest port city and a punchy contrast to the soothing contours of Provence.

Highlights of the trip include a cookery class at the Paul Bocuse Institute; guided historical tours in Arles, Avignon, and Aix-en-Provence; and in-depth study (and taste!) of the wines of Beaujolais.