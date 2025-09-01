Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Wine, food, and history in France, from Lyon to Marseille

Rhone Valley

Enjoy some of the world’s most sumptuous wines with visits to classified wineries, Michelin-starred restaurants, and the gastronomic hotspots of Lyon.

Overview

A window into why we love French wines

Raise a glass to the ultimate journey for the dedicated oenophile. First, we immerse ourselves in the unparalleled cuisine of Lyon before traveling along breathtaking landscapes to Côte-Rôtie and Hermitage, home to great whites and reds. We end in Marseille, France’s greatest port city and a punchy contrast to the soothing contours of Provence.

Highlights of the trip include a cookery class at the Paul Bocuse Institute; guided historical tours in Arles, Avignon, and Aix-en-Provence; and in-depth study (and taste!) of the wines of Beaujolais.

Dates

September 1–10, 2025

Duration

10 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails