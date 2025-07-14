Scandinavia

Brand new world-class art museums, sparkling royal palaces, and cutting-edge food and architecture make these Scandinavian capitals true gems of the Continent.

In Oslo, visit artist Edvard Munch’s summer home, enjoy a quiet stroll in the gardens, and view the estate’s private Norwegian art collection. In Stockholm, gain special after-hours access to beautiful royal palaces and villas, and take in the sunset on a cruise of the archipelago aboard a private vessel.

You’ll soak in the modernist perfection of the Louisiana Museum in Copenhagen; this impressive city will also be the setting for a magical wine-paired luncheon at a gourmet restaurant. Another private cruise allows travelers to truly take in the history and beauty of the city.