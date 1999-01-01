Alumni Directory FAQs

To start, you’ll need your valid Stanford Pass username and password and to have completed at least three quarters in a degree-granting program at Stanford. Then you can log into the directory with your SAA account. (Unable to log in? Visit our help page with the site login.)

Using a laptop will provide the best experience for now, as we are working on a more mobile friendly version.

To begin your search, click “Advanced Search” on the right hand side and enter a search term, which may include company name, industry, function, region, or class year, and click “Search”. For example, if I want to find alumni who work in Washington D.C. in non-profit organizations, I enter Washington D.C. in Region, and Non-Profit in Field/Industry. If I want to see recent graduates, I sort the results in descending order.

Click on alumni profiles to see their preferred email address and Stanford affiliations, such as degree, major, class year or student group.

To start over at any time, click “show/revise search criteria” at the top followed by “Clear” on the right hand side and enter new search criteria.

Tip: In general, the fewer search criteria you enter, the more results you will get; the more criteria you provide, the more narrow your search results will be.