55th Reunion Registration Guide

October 16–19, 2025
Your reunion, your way. Customize your experience with a day pass, the All-Access pass, or single-purchase items.

Event tables on the Quad

Class of 1970 Reunion Pass Options

Registration passes go on sale Tuesday, August 12. Register through Wednesday, September 10, to take advantage of early-bird pricing. Registration closes Friday, October 10.

Stanford Alumni Association Members save 10% on the prices below.

Thursday Pass

October 16

Signature Events

  • 55th Reunion Welcome Mingle

  • What Are You Dealing With? ’70 WAYD(o)W Conversations

Additional Events

Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions, and other Thursday events

Note: Dinner on the Quad is not included in the Thursday pass.

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$60 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$75 per person

Friday Pass

October 17

Signature Events

  • Class Lunch

  • Class Talk

  • 55th Reunion Singles Mingle

  • President’s Welcome and Microlectures

  • Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony

Signature Classes Without Quizzes

  • The Future of Higher Education

Additional Events

Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions

Note: Class Party is not included in the Friday pass.

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$128 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$160 per person

Saturday Pass

October 18

Signature Events

  • Class Mini-Reunions

  • Class Tailgate

  • Homecoming Hangout

Additional Events

Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions

Note: Homecoming game tickets are not included in the Saturday pass.

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$139 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$174 per person

Sunday Pass

October 19

Signature Events

  • 55th Reunion Sunday Morning Conversations

  • Farewell Brunch

  • University Public Worship: An Alumni Memorial Service

Additional Events

Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$61 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$75 per person

All-Access Pass

October 16–19

Includes all events available with the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday passes, plus Dinner on the Quad and your Class Party

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$730 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$840 per person

Single-Purchase Items

Add on to your day pass or select only specific events. These events must be purchased separately and are not included in any day passes unless noted.

Stanford Alumni Association members save 10% on the prices below.

55th Reunion Add-On Items

Class Party
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$179 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$224 per person

____

Class Tailgate (included in Saturday pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$75 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$94 per person

Homecoming game tickets not included.

____

Dinner on the Quad (included in All-Access pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$250 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$313 per person

Kids-Meal Pass

Note: Kids meals (including Class Tailgate fare) are not included in any adult pass and must be purchased separately.

Kids & Teens (ages 5–17) Meal Pass (all daily breakfasts, lunches, and Class Tailgate)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$56 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$67 per person

____

Saturday Kids & Teens (ages 5–17) Meal Pass (Saturday breakfast and Class Tailgate)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$30 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$30 per person

An educational pass is available for $200 through 9/10, and $250 thereafter. This pass includes only the Class Talk, Classes Without Quizzes, and Tours.

Homecoming Game

Stanford vs. Florida State University

Football tickets must be purchased through Stanford Athletics and are not included in the price of these passes or single-purchase items.

(800)-STANFORD

Ticket Prices

Tickets start at $25 for class seating.

Buy tickets
Cancellations and Fees

Through September 10
Full refund

Through October 10
50% refund

After October 10
No refund available

A non-refundable $10 registration fee is charged per attendee over 4 years of age.

Due to the football game, all Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass for Saturday. Complimentary parking passes for Saturday are included with the All-Access pass, Saturday pass, and Class Tailgate single-purchase item only.

Save with a Stanford Alumni Association Membership

All SAA members receive a 10% discount on registration. Buy a lifetime membership now, and you’ll also receive a $100 discount on the lifetime membership purchase price of $695.

We’re Here for You

Stanford and the Stanford Alumni Association provide significant resources to help fund everything that goes into your Stanford reunion events and programs (from equipment to tents to transportation). It’s our way of making sure you get the best celebration at the best possible price.

Need Assistance?

We are here to ensure your experience is unforgettable. Please reach out with any questions, concerns, or feedback.

Monday– Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (PT)
(650) 723-6982
(650) 723-6982

24-Hour Recording
(877) 517-1685 or (650) 723-1333

reunion-info@stanford.edu

Find answers to common questions below. Please reach out with any additional questions, concerns, or feedback.

