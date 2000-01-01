Scott Burns in Iceland

Scott Burns, ’69, MS ’70, is a professor emeritus of geology at Portland State University and has taught geology and ecology at the university level for more than 53 years. His passion for mountain ecology began when he visited a small village in Switzerland in 1970 to teach a new course called alpine ecology. Since then, he has become well-versed on the unique natural forces that shape the formation of Iceland. His knowledge of geology, local history and botany is broad and his enthusiasm contagious. He is the recipient of numerous awards for excellence in teaching and has led more than 25 previous Travel/Study programs. During our trip, he will discuss glaciers, the geology of Iceland, and plant and animal adaptations in Arctic and alpine environments.

President, International Association of Engineering Geologists and the Environment, 2014–2018

National president, Association of Engineering Geologists, 2003–2004

Associate dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Portland State University, 1997–1999

BS and MS, Stanford University; PhD, University of Colorado, Boulder