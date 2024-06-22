Skip to main content
stunning view of waterfall
A summer expedition into the land of fire and ice

Iceland Family Adventure

Explore the city of Reykjavík and experience the wild beauty of Iceland with visits to geothermal springs, glaciers and geysers.

Overview

A journey of awe and discovery

Born of fire and ice with some 30 active volcanic systems and relentless geological drama, Iceland is an astounding revelation of elements, sculpted landscapes and tectonic wizardry. Buttressed by soaring basalt cliffs that are home to millions of nesting seabirds, carpeted with wildflower-strewn tundra, punctuated with lakes and glittering glaciers, and populated by a hardy and hospitable people, this small, but larger-than-life, country offers one of travel’s greatest adventures.

We'll hike on a glacier, walk behind a waterfall, bathe in a natural hot spring, and discover charming Reykjavík, Europe’s northernmost capital, where in July it never gets dark!

Dates

June 22–30, 2024

Duration

9 days

Minimum age

6 years

I grew more excited about Iceland the longer we were there and the more we learned about this incredibly dynamic land. I don't think any of us will ever forget hiking on the glacier, stepping through volcanic ash in our crampons and holding onto ice axes."

Chantal Dolan, ‘88, PhD ‘01

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

