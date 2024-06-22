Iceland Family Adventure
Explore the city of Reykjavík and experience the wild beauty of Iceland with visits to geothermal springs, glaciers and geysers.
A journey of awe and discovery
Born of fire and ice with some 30 active volcanic systems and relentless geological drama, Iceland is an astounding revelation of elements, sculpted landscapes and tectonic wizardry. Buttressed by soaring basalt cliffs that are home to millions of nesting seabirds, carpeted with wildflower-strewn tundra, punctuated with lakes and glittering glaciers, and populated by a hardy and hospitable people, this small, but larger-than-life, country offers one of travel’s greatest adventures.
We'll hike on a glacier, walk behind a waterfall, bathe in a natural hot spring, and discover charming Reykjavík, Europe’s northernmost capital, where in July it never gets dark!
DatesJune 22–30, 2024
Duration9 days
Minimum age6 years
“I grew more excited about Iceland the longer we were there and the more we learned about this incredibly dynamic land. I don't think any of us will ever forget hiking on the glacier, stepping through volcanic ash in our crampons and holding onto ice axes."
— Chantal Dolan, ‘88, PhD ‘01
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
