Iceland Family Adventure

Born of fire and ice with some 30 active volcanic systems and relentless geological drama, Iceland is an astounding revelation of elements, sculpted landscapes and tectonic wizardry. Buttressed by soaring basalt cliffs that are home to millions of nesting seabirds, carpeted with wildflower-strewn tundra, punctuated with lakes and glittering glaciers, and populated by a hardy and hospitable people, this small, but larger-than-life, country offers one of travel’s greatest adventures.

We'll hike on a glacier, walk behind a waterfall, bathe in a natural hot spring, and discover charming Reykjavík, Europe’s northernmost capital, where in July it never gets dark!