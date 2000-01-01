Scott Burns in the Alps

Scott Burns, ’69, MS ’70, is a professor emeritus of geology at Portland State University and has taught geology and ecology at the university level for more than 52 years. His passion for mountain ecology began when he visited a small village in Switzerland in 1970 to teach a new course called alpine ecology. Since then he has become well-versed on the unique natural forces that shape mountain environments in addition to the plants and animals that inhabit them. His knowledge of geology, local history and botany is broad and his enthusiasm contagious. He is the recipient of numerous awards for excellence in teaching and has led 25 previous Travel/Study programs. During our trip, he will discuss glaciers on the mountains and also the geology of the Swiss and Italian Alps.

President, International Association of Engineering Geologists and the Environment, 2014–2018

National president, Association of Engineering Geologists, 2003–2004

Associate dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Portland State University, 1997–1999

BS and MS, Stanford University; PhD, University of Colorado, Boulder