Rob Dunbar in Greenland

Rob Dunbar, whose research interests span climate change science and policy, marine ecology, glaciology, and biogeochemistry is the Keck Professor of Earth Sciences, a Bass University Fellow in Undergraduate Education and a senior fellow of the Woods Institute at Stanford University. In September 2022, Rob joined the Doerr School of Sustainability, where he led the creation of the Stanford Oceans Department.

He has traveled to the Arctic and Antarctic more than 40 times and spent more than seven years working near the poles—much of it at sea. He heads a Stanford research group that studies past, present, and future climate change as well as its impacts on oceanic and coastal environments. One current focus is on developing new and more accurate ways to quantify the rates of melting of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland.

Rob works regularly with the U.S. government as well as the United Nations to help develop and implement solutions to environmental and resource problems. He is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences Board on Atmospheric Science and Climate and recently served on an NAS committee tasked with developing a strategic vision for future U.S. investments in Antarctic research. He has led more than 25 previous Travel/Study programs.

On this program, Rob plans to discuss the importance of the Greenland Ice Sheet in the global climate system as well as Arctic geopolitics and innovative approaches to combating climate change.