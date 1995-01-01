Norman Naimark in the Balkans

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division. Known at Stanford for his warmth and wit, the popular faculty leader has led more than 30 past Travel/Study programs. He has been traveling to Croatia and the former Yugoslavia since the late 1960s. Professor Naimark's research has included work on Yugoslav historiography, Tito's Yugoslavia, the war in the Balkans in the 1990s, and the contemporary Balkans. His most recent book, Stalin and the Fate of Europe: The Postwar Struggle for Sovereignty (Harvard University Press, 2019), includes a chapter on Albania and Yugoslavia.

Senior Fellow (courtesy), Hoover Institution and Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Recipient: Richard W. Lyman Award for outstanding faculty volunteer service, Stanford Alumni Association, 1995; Dean’s Teaching Award, Stanford University, 1991–1992, 2002–2003; and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, 1996

BA 1966, MA 1968 and PhD 1972—all history, Stanford University