Greg Watkins in Japan

Greg Watkins, ’85, PhD ’02, is the former associate director of Stanford’s Structured Liberal Education (SLE) program and former Resident Fellow of East Florence Moore Hall. Greg currently holds a lecturer position in the McCoy Center for Ethics in Society. His doctoral training focused on the philosophy of religion, and he’s especially interested in the intersection between religion and the arts. He’s led trips for Stanford throughout Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Himalayan region. He notes, “As a life-long student of religion myself, I’m always excited to experience first-hand the wonderfully diverse and fascinating religious culture of Japan."