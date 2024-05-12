Exploring Japan in the springtime is a time-honored tradition among veteran travelers. On this new program, we combine the best of Japan in the lovely late-spring flowering season with visits to several of the island nation’s mountain resort areas, where we take in the stunning views and enjoy the ambience and traditions of the high country hamlets we pass through.

Along the way, we’ll attend an annual springtime festival in Kyoto, tour a pair of samurai castles, stay at a hot springs resort, sample sake and visit the alpine city of Nagano, host of the 1998 Winter Olympics.