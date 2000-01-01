Bill Durham in the Galápagos Islands

William Durham, ’71, is an innovative teacher and administrator whose primary interests are the relationships between genetic and cultural change in human populations; the evolution and conservation of biodiversity in the tropics, especially in the Galápagos and the Amazon; and the relationships between human health and ecosystem health and degradation. His recent series of academic papers focuses on evaluating ecotourism in local communities as a means of combating poverty as well as promoting biodiversity conservation.

In 1992, Professor Durham worked with Stanford Travel/Study to create a series of programs providing experiential learning for students in the Sophomore College together with Stanford alumni. He travels to the Galápagos Islands almost every year with students and alumni, and has conducted fieldwork throughout Central and South America and Africa. He believes that educational travel is one of the most enriching experiences one can have. Professor Durham is author of the book, Exuberant Life: An Evolutionary Approach to Conservation in Galápagos, published in 2021.