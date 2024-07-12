One of Travel/Study’s goals has always been to look at the world as a “virtual classroom,” where lessons in history, culture, nature and science can be absorbed in the best way: firsthand. We believe that travel to the Galápagos Islands provides an incredible learning experience, both in the “classroom” during shipboard lectures with a Stanford scholar and out in the field.

Join us for a voyage 500 miles off the coast of Ecuador to this archipelago where animals far outnumber people and can be observed from just a few feet away. Our small expedition ship, the newly refitted National Geographic Islander II, is the perfect vessel for exploring their world, by panga, kayak, while snorkeling or hiking.