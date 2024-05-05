Skip to main content
Travel/Study
view of bridge to downtown area
The road to freedom through troubles and triumph

Southern United States

Visit significant sites in Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama as we examine how the civil rights movement has shaped our country’s history.

Overview

A transformative experience

The civil rights movement is one of the most significant movements to shape our country’s history. Join us as we trace the history of the movement through four southern states, and learn about the historical context for the civil rights struggle that continues today. Meet with people from all walks of life who have devoted themselves to civil rights issues and visit sites dedicated to challenging racial injustice and pointing a way toward societal healing.

Journey from Jackson, Mississippi to Montgomery, Alabama, visiting some of the most historic sites of the movement. Listen to soul and blues performances, follow the marchers’ route from Selma to Montgomery, and feast on Southern-style dishes at restaurants as you are welcomed into the local community.

Dates

April 28–May 5, 2024

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

18 years

