Southern United States

The civil rights movement is one of the most significant movements to shape our country’s history. Join us as we trace the history of the movement through four southern states, and learn about the historical context for the civil rights struggle that continues today. Meet with people from all walks of life who have devoted themselves to civil rights issues and visit sites dedicated to challenging racial injustice and pointing a way toward societal healing.

Journey from Jackson, Mississippi to Montgomery, Alabama, visiting some of the most historic sites of the movement. Listen to soul and blues performances, follow the marchers’ route from Selma to Montgomery, and feast on Southern-style dishes at restaurants as you are welcomed into the local community.