British Isles

Unlike previous Travel/Study trips to these regions, this voyage focuses on the southern coast of England, Wales, and eastern Ireland. The journey includes a deep dive into World War II history over two days, the first in the dockyards and D-Day Museum of Portsmouth and the second on Guernsey in the remote Channel Islands.

Geological marvels along these coastlines abound: Devon’s moorlands, Pembrokeshire’s rugged rock arches, and the lighthouses of Anglesey all leave travelers breathless. And you’ll have many opportunities to savor cultural treats like Devonshire cream tea and Bushmills whiskey—straight from the distillery! There is also an optional post-trip extension to further explore Ireland.