British Isles
A feast for the heart and mind, this trip has in-depth study, local cuisines, and lush landscapes. The Sea Cloud Spirit, our home on the sea, is a three-masted beauty.
Overview
A new way to experience the British Isles
Unlike previous Travel/Study trips to these regions, this voyage focuses on the southern coast of England, Wales, and eastern Ireland. The journey includes a deep dive into World War II history over two days, the first in the dockyards and D-Day Museum of Portsmouth and the second on Guernsey in the remote Channel Islands.
Geological marvels along these coastlines abound: Devon’s moorlands, Pembrokeshire’s rugged rock arches, and the lighthouses of Anglesey all leave travelers breathless. And you’ll have many opportunities to savor cultural treats like Devonshire cream tea and Bushmills whiskey—straight from the distillery! There is also an optional post-trip extension to further explore Ireland.
DatesJune 10–19, 2024
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.