Veneto Walk

The countryside inland from Venice is both beautiful and serene. Superb northern Italian scenery, magical hill walking, and the discovery of one of the world’s great artists are the bases for our journey. We’ll also enjoy the fresh food of the northeast: porcini and other wild mushrooms, wonderful fish and game from the mountains, and the best polenta.

Our route will take us to Vicenza, where we will have time to wander through the enchanting town center and examine Palladio’s palaces. We’ll traverse the countryside and marvel at the majesty of the Dolomites before our trek leads us to the dramatic Asolo hills, home of Palladio’s Villa Maser, an almost perfect combination of architecture, painting, and statuary.