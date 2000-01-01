Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
An underwater adventure in Micronesia

Palau

Explore azure-blue waters teeming with colorful fish, snorkel with majestic manta rays, and learn about the islands’ ancient and modern cultures.

Overview

A snorkel and diving adventure

Travel to one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with Stanford and gain valuable insights to the natural world we’ll explore. Nearly every day brings snorkel or diving excursions in waters that boast more than 1,500 species of fish, more than 700 species of coral, and a variety of pelagic organisms.

Swim along barrier reefs, inner lagoons, and seagrass beds, and kayak in awe-inspiring mangrove forests. Additionally, we'll learn about Palau's cultural heritage and the impacts of World War II on the island, visiting remnants of WWII battles and aircraft wrecks. Opt to join the post-trip extension to the captivating island of Yap and experience one of the most unique and best-preserved cultures within Micronesia.

Dates

March 8–18, 2026

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $11,595

Trip size

24 participants

Minimum age

14 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

In addition to daily water activities at some of the world’s most incredible snorkel and dive sites, we connect with the local communities to learn about their ancient culture as well as modern-day life on these remote islands. On the island of Peleliu, we explore the history and impacts of WWII.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Micronesia

Palau is a remote archipelago in the Western Pacific that sees relatively few tourists (less than 60,000 in 2024). Tourism has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and service can be leisurely in restaurants and hotels. February is the dry season in Micronesia, but rain showers are still common. Daily temperatures in February range between 75F and 85F.

Getting Around

While this is a land-based trip, we spend a lot of time in the water divided between small boats. Snorkelers and divers travel separately to most activities on the water. On days we kayak or explore sites on land, we travel together.

Activity Level

This is an active trip with seven days of water activities. Being a confident swimmer is essential to making the most out of this trip. Daily activities will be determined by conditions ideal for snorkelers and divers independently. Other activities include kayaking, walking up to 1.5 miles on uneven ground, standing for periods of time and potentially sitting on the ground at cultural visits. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

Diving Opportunities

Limited diving space is available on a first-come, first-served basis at additional cost. Dives will be determined by conditions independent of daily snorkeling activities. Divers must have PADI Advanced Open Water Certification plus at least one dive in the last three years.

About Our Accommodations

Our waterfront resort is a family-owned luxury hotel concerned with conservation and the environment. It produces more than half of its power through sunlight and grows many of their fruits and vegetables in an on-site greenhouse. You can expect warm, island hospitality as you sip your coffee and gaze at the glassy Pacific waters. Its stunning beachside location is the perfect departure point for our daily activities.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails