Travel to one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with Stanford and gain valuable insights to the natural world we’ll explore. Nearly every day brings snorkel or diving excursions in waters that boast more than 1,500 species of fish, more than 700 species of coral, and a variety of pelagic organisms.

Swim along barrier reefs, inner lagoons, and seagrass beds, and kayak in awe-inspiring mangrove forests. Additionally, we'll learn about Palau's cultural heritage and the impacts of World War II on the island, visiting remnants of WWII battles and aircraft wrecks. Opt to join the post-trip extension to the captivating island of Yap and experience one of the most unique and best-preserved cultures within Micronesia.