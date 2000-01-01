Palau
Explore azure-blue waters teeming with colorful fish, snorkel with majestic manta rays, and learn about the islands’ ancient and modern cultures.
Overview
A snorkel and diving adventure
Travel to one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with Stanford and gain valuable insights to the natural world we’ll explore. Nearly every day brings snorkel or diving excursions in waters that boast more than 1,500 species of fish, more than 700 species of coral, and a variety of pelagic organisms.
Swim along barrier reefs, inner lagoons, and seagrass beds, and kayak in awe-inspiring mangrove forests. Additionally, we'll learn about Palau's cultural heritage and the impacts of World War II on the island, visiting remnants of WWII battles and aircraft wrecks. Opt to join the post-trip extension to the captivating island of Yap and experience one of the most unique and best-preserved cultures within Micronesia.
DatesMarch 8–18, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $11,595
Trip size24 participants
Minimum age14 years
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
In addition to daily water activities at some of the world’s most incredible snorkel and dive sites, we connect with the local communities to learn about their ancient culture as well as modern-day life on these remote islands. On the island of Peleliu, we explore the history and impacts of WWII.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
