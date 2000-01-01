Northern Portugal Walk
Set out on foot past granite outcrops and through vineyards, bucolic pastures and thick woodlands to visit medieval towns, pilgrimage churches, and paleolithic rock art.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Northern Portugal is a magical place, with stunning landscapes dotted with tiny villages, farms and wineries. And it’s never more beautiful than in the spring when the hillsides bloom with new growth. We’ll walk daily through this bucolic countryside, enjoying farm-fresh picnics and stopping to taste port at a quinta and chat with the winery staff.
Explore not only the northern mountains and meadows but also the rich history of this mighty nation that sent navigators around the world and was a European superpower by the 16th century. After a day of adventure, relax in charming accommodations that include a converted 12th-century Cistercian monastery and an old wine lodge on the banks of the Douro River.
DatesApril 19–30, 2026
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
“The Portugal trip was an extraordinary mix of beautiful walks, terrific hotels, and glorious picnics. The lectures were informative, the port tasty, and the company great. In short, an A+ experience.”
—Carol Lewis, ’72
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Experience Northern Portugal’s history, literature, music, and art through the ages, from 20,000-year-old paleolithic rock art to dazzling and modern Porto. We’ll walk from unspoiled towns and villages past gorgeous granite outcrops and through vineyards, bucolic pastures and thick woodlands. Take in the riveting history and tasty vintages of the Douro region’s port—in its very birthplace.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
