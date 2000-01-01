Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A springtime walk through a storied land

Northern Portugal Walk

Set out on foot past granite outcrops and through vineyards, bucolic pastures and thick woodlands to visit medieval towns, pilgrimage churches, and paleolithic rock art.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Northern Portugal is a magical place, with stunning landscapes dotted with tiny villages, farms and wineries. And it’s never more beautiful than in the spring when the hillsides bloom with new growth. We’ll walk daily through this bucolic countryside, enjoying farm-fresh picnics and stopping to taste port at a quinta and chat with the winery staff. 

Explore not only the northern mountains and meadows but also the rich history of this mighty nation that sent navigators around the world and  was a European superpower by the 16th century. After a day of adventure, relax in charming accommodations that include a converted 12th-century Cistercian monastery and an old wine lodge on the banks of the Douro River.

Dates

April 19–30, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

The Portugal trip was an extraordinary mix of beautiful walks, terrific hotels, and glorious picnics. The lectures were informative, the port tasty, and the company great. In short, an A+ experience.

—Carol Lewis, ’72

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Experience Northern Portugal’s history, literature, music, and art through the ages, from 20,000-year-old paleolithic rock art to dazzling and modern Porto. We’ll walk from unspoiled towns and villages past gorgeous granite outcrops and through vineyards, bucolic pastures and thick woodlands. Take in the riveting history and tasty vintages of the Douro region’s port—in its very birthplace.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

This program offers a mix of walking in the beautiful countryside and visits to medieval villages, archaeological sites and magnificent wine growing estates. For most of our days on the trail, we offer both a scenic walk and a more strenuous option. Scenic walks range from 4 to 8 miles (approx. 2 ½-4 hours of walking), with altitude gains and losses of about 1,300 feet. The well-maintained countryside trails are often farm tracks and rocky paths that wind among vineyards, open scrub, and shaded woodlands. Our strenuous walks range from 7 to 12 miles (approx. 3 ½-6 hours of walking), allowing more adventurous participants to explore higher areas and see wilder parts of the countryside.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails