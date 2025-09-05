Southern England Walk

Each day’s walk reveals another chapter of the story—from prehistoric times through Roman, Saxon, and Norman rule to the Tudor and Stuart dynasties. Stand in the largest stone circle in Britain, at Avebury. In Chedworth, see one of the country’s grandest Roman villas. Delve into the myths and legends of King Arthur during a visit to Glastonbury, and walk along the riverbank in Bourton-on-the-Water with its traditional stone houses.

Walk alongside trail expert Peter Watson, savor sumptuous picnic lunches, and sample fine English cuisine. Return from the day’s adventures to luxurious English retreats, including the Manor House in Castle Combe and Bath’s Royal Crescent. Round out the journey with lunch in a charming village pub and a theater performance in Stratford-upon-Avon.