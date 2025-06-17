Dordogne Walk

Aquitaine is just what her name implies, a region of waters characterized by the river Dordogne that flows through it all. Flowing between cliff walls that once served as a refuge for our ancestors over 30,000 years ago, this bucolic river winds between fields of nuts and fruit and divides the more recent giant fortifications of the Middle Ages; it is truly a haven for the secrets of this splendid land.

On this idyllic walk through the heart of France’s prized wine country, we follow expert trail guide Peter Watson, pausing for al fresco lunches and fine dining that showcases the vintages and cuisine of the region. Visits to fascinating cave systems will provide ample opportunity to study the art of our ancient ancestors in its natural state.